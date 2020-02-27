Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B stock opened at C$13.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$13.33 and a 1 year high of C$34.31.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.