Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.75.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$13.68 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$13.33 and a 52-week high of C$34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

