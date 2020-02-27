Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $31,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $345.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $271.56 and a 52 week high of $398.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.02.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.42.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

