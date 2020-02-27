TeraGo Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for TeraGo in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for TeraGo’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get TeraGo alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TGO. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TeraGo from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on TeraGo from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

TeraGo stock opened at C$7.80 on Tuesday. TeraGo has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$13.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92. The company has a market cap of $132.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.