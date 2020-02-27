TeraGo Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TeraGo in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year.

TGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on TeraGo from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on TeraGo from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of TGO stock opened at C$7.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.97 million and a PE ratio of -18.93. TeraGo has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.06.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

