Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $828.58, but opened at $833.79. Tesla shares last traded at $804.97, with a volume of 11,758,115 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total value of $56,848.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,536 shares of company stock worth $75,955,429. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $668.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,022 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after acquiring an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

