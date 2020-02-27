The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.46

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and traded as low as $19.63. The India Fund shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 90,900 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in The India Fund by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

