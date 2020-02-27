TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $64.95 and last traded at $64.68, with a volume of 2777243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.72.

The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

