Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Shares Gap Up to $2.09

Shares of Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.09. Tocagen shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 111,540 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOCA. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tocagen by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 221,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tocagen by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tocagen by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

