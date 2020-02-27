TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Down 8.9%

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) fell 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.41, 21,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 458,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

TOPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of TOP SHIPS in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get TOP SHIPS alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOP SHIPS stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 204,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. TOP SHIPS makes up approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.35% of TOP SHIPS as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOP SHIPS Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for TOP SHIPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP SHIPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.