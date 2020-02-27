Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$23.50 at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

TSE:TXG opened at C$21.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.83. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.41 and a 1-year high of C$22.45.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

