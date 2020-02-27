Total (EPA:FP) Given a €54.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €58.00 ($67.44).

FP opened at €40.39 ($46.97) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €46.20 and its 200 day moving average is €46.83. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

