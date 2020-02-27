Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.62, 378,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,553,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at $557,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 676.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

