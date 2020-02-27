Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.20 to C$0.15. The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 1237396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

