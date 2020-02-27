Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.11, approximately 6,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 268,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

TRVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Trivago in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trivago currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Get Trivago alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $749.46 million, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Trivago had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Trivago’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trivago NV – will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Trivago by 265.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Trivago in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Trivago by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trivago during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.