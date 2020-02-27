Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TUWLF shares. Barclays downgraded Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Tullow Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Tullow Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

TUWLF opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.