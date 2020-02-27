Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1,509.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Tyler Technologies worth $23,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,090,000 after purchasing an additional 83,696 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total value of $3,238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,750 shares of company stock worth $42,133,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $324.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.87. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.88 and a 1-year high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.30.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.