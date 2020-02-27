U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lifted by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.6% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.66 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

