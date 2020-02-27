U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $5.10. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 3,136,363 shares.

The mining company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $339.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Johnson Rice cut U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,521 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $386.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.