Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 482,871 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $14,051,546.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,424,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,745,209.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,840,272 shares of company stock worth $622,138,395 in the last ninety days.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

