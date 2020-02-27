UBS Group Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €35.00 ($40.70) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.30 ($61.98) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.64 ($53.07).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €41.45 ($48.20) on Thursday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.93.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

