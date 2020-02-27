UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €17.00 by Berenberg Bank

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UCG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.80 ($23.02) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.00 ($18.60).

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

