Unit (NYSE:UNT) Trading Down 4.9%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, 26,474 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,191,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $22.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unit by 45.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,318 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Unit by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 75,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Unit by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unit by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 252,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 80,690 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Unit by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 93,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unit Company Profile (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

