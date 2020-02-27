USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Up 94.7% in February

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the January 30th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

USDP stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $257.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.90%. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in USD Partners by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in USD Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in USD Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

