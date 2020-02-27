ValuEngine Upgrades Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) to Buy

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.88.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $189.58 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $187.52 and a one year high of $260.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.40 and its 200-day moving average is $225.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total value of $2,716,680.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,056.8% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,344,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 135,292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,752 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

