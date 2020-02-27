VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 86,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,768 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $30.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.