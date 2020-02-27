Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $121.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $133.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.90.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

