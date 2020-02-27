Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $147.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $110.23 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,516 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $212,876.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $37,076.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,419. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.05.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

