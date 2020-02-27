Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Lowered by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 526.8% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after purchasing an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 407,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 198,854 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,079,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,923,000 after purchasing an additional 197,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Ventas stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

