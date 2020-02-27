Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Down 11.6% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $16.69, 1,948,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 230% from the average session volume of 590,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Vericel had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vericel by 665.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 68.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $844.28 million, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 2.74.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.