Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the January 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,011,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,199,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 164,026 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,368,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 159,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $464.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

