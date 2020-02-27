Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Vivint Smart Home to post earnings of ($3.65) per share for the quarter.

NYSE:VVNT opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVNT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

