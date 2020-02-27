Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN):

2/25/2020 – Donnelley Financial Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

2/24/2020 – Donnelley Financial Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

2/17/2020 – Donnelley Financial Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

2/14/2020 – Donnelley Financial Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

2/10/2020 – Donnelley Financial Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

2/7/2020 – Donnelley Financial Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

1/14/2020 – Donnelley Financial Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $288.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

