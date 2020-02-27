Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cargojet (CJT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cargojet (TSE: CJT):

2/21/2020 – Cargojet was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/21/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$126.00 to C$132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$95.00 to C$120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Cargojet was downgraded by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$105.00 to C$121.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$130.00.

1/12/2020 – Cargojet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at AltaCorp Capital.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$104.60 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$73.22 and a 12-month high of C$123.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$115.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.06.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total transaction of C$104,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,081.55.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

