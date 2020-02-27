Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 188.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,425,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EHI opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 387,065 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,040,958.60.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

