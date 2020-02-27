William Blair Comments on Syneos Health Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Syneos Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

SYNH opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $72.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,522,000 after buying an additional 734,221 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 573,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after buying an additional 280,734 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after buying an additional 213,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,533,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,999,000 after buying an additional 172,529 shares in the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

