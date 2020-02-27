William Blair Weighs in on Revance Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) – William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Revance Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.08) per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVNC. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Shares of RVNC opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,161,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 836,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

