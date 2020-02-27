WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Up 115.0% in February

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the January 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Get WNS alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $6,940,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in WNS by 11.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in WNS by 32.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 64.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average is $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.