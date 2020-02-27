WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,175 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

WPP (LON:WPP) has been given a GBX 1,175 ($15.46) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of WPP to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “restricted” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.57) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,081.79 ($14.23).

LON WPP opened at GBX 771.60 ($10.15) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 993.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 988.58. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 796.90 ($10.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

