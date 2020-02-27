Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $18.50. Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 3,725,644 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.23%.

XHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $2,287,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.