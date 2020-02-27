Zacks: Analysts Set $14.00 Target Price for Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT)

Shares of Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pivotal Acquisition an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Pivotal Acquisition alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVT. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Pivotal Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Pivotal Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90. Pivotal Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pivotal Acquisition stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of Pivotal Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pivotal Acquisition (PVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.