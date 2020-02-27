Zacks: Brokerages Expect Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Million

Brokerages expect Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) to announce $4.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Principia Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $690,000.00 and the highest is $8.00 million. Principia Biopharma reported sales of $26.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will report full-year sales of $37.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $43.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.23 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $48.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Principia Biopharma.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Principia Biopharma from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Principia Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

In other Principia Biopharma news, insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $247,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $272,112.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,298,262. 28.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRNB. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $94,043,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Principia Biopharma by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,917,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,405,000 after buying an additional 1,322,370 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Principia Biopharma by 223.6% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 545,906 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $21,912,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 359,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRNB opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -79.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. Principia Biopharma has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

