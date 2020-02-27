Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) to Hold

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CLRB. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectar Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Cellectar Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

