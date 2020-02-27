Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to Hold

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $411.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 117,039 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Celsius by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

