Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Hold

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Regenxbio has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81.

In other news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regenxbio by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,270,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Regenxbio by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,362,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after acquiring an additional 971,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regenxbio by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,707,000 after acquiring an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Regenxbio by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 140,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Regenxbio by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regenxbio (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.