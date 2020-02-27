Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to “Buy”

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RBA. Raymond James set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,660,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,667,000 after purchasing an additional 259,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

