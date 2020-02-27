Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €51.00 ($59.30) target price by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZAL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.30 ($61.98) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.64 ($53.07).

Shares of ZAL opened at €41.45 ($48.20) on Thursday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.93.

Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

