$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 47,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,936. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $967.94 million, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 68.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

