$0.24 EPS Expected for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Tenaris reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion.

TS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,751,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tenaris by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 150,242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. 186,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,404. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.27%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

