$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) to post $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TS. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tenaris by 94.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. 186,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.27%.

Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

